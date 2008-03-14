您所在的位置：
深港通系統11月中准備就緒
據香港《大公報》報道，港交所13日於深港通推介會後會見傳媒。市場關注深港通的通車時間。深交所副總經理王紅對此沒正面回應，僅稱料11月中旬全市場的技術系統都可准備就緒，而港交所行政總裁李小加補充，通車日以周一為優先考慮，因此料將於11月中完成系統准備後的某個星期一開通深港通。
王紅表示，自8月16日聯合公布後，兩邊市場已經開展技術准備，目前兩地交易所及結算公司，內部技術系統已准備就緒，將開展券商、基金公司、保險公司等的技術系統對接准備。深港通將於10月17日至11月9日進行全天候全市場仿真測試，及利用期間的數個周末時間進行全系統，全網測試，料11月中旬，整個市場技術系統都可以准備就緒。
提及深港通推介會，王紅稱不少投資者關心深港通的技術准備請況、標的證券計算時點等，亦有投資者期望結算制度可由T＋0改為T＋1，認為反映投資者關注深港通，並寄予厚望。
王紅透露，深交所在保護投資者上做了很多安排，包括內地投資者來港投資前，需要簽訂風險揭示書，由於深港通通車後，港股通將增加中小市值股票，因此有關揭示書特別提及中小企的普遍風險。她舉例，內地與港交所退市制度的不同，內地退市前有ST股，及退市整理期等退市風險預警機制，但香港有突然退市情形，投資者需要注意。
至於對境外投資者的保護，王紅稱目前已明確了境外投資者最擔心的名義持有人法律地位問題，要求境外投資者必須通過香港結算，持有深股通股票，即可享有股東財產權，明確了法律地位，並得到法律保護。此外，深交所亦強化了上市公司的義務，要求深股通標的公司要提供更多渠道、措施，保護境外投資者，讓境外投資者實施股東分紅、知情權利。
另外，深交所亦要求深股通標的公司，通過投資者說明會，提供境外投資者溝通渠道，並提供網絡投票渠道。要求所有股東大會，必須有網絡投票，以保障境外投資者權利。
李小加則表示，深港通通車後，將會繼續推展ETF，又強調未來香港的任務是要繼續不停充實產品，“現在二級市場已經通了，未來可能向一級市場走，債券、商品都可以通”。
攝影：大公報記者黃洋港
